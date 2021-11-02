ESSEX JUNCTION — A separate, independent City of Essex Junction is now one step closer to reality.
Village residents voted 3,070 to 411 Tuesday, adopting a new municipal charter that if also approved by the Vermont Legislature, will transform the village into an independent city.
Official results signed by Village Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill state 3,481 village residents, or nearly 45% of registered voters, turned out for the special election Nov. 2.
Voter Jacque Bressack told the Reporter attempts to merge and separate from the Town of Essex have been happening since she was a kid. She voted on Tuesday to put an end to the saga.
“This is a big step,” she said. “I feel it's important for me as a resident to be here today.”
At sunset, the poll at Essex High School was cast in hues of gold as the after-work crowd streamed steadily in.
Out on the sidewalk, Chike Asanya said he voted with his parents in mind. They’ve lived in Essex Junction forever, he said.
“It’s important for everyone to pay their fair share,” he said. “And it seems like that’s not the way it’s been.”
Other voters also took to the ballot with finances as a priority. Just after 5 p.m., a couple said the lower municipal taxes promised by Village trustees was what drove their “yes” vote.
Though village voters approved the new charter, several other groups still need to give their stamp of approval.
In January, State Reps. Lori Houghton and Karen Dolan will write a bill for the Vermont Legislature to take up. Various committees in Montpelier could then pass it as is, make revisions or reject it outright. If approval by the House of Representatives and Senate is achieved, it will go to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk for his signature.
On July 1, 2022, Essex Junction could then become a city and establish its own services separate from the town a year later.
Yeah we'll see. Now the real work begins. There's a big difference between wanting and actually doing something. If you think your taxes are going to go down remember that we still have to approved a budget. This whole thing was put together by Elaine Haney who lost her seat by two votes and Annie Cooper who quit her position on the Select board. Then architected by the Parks and Rec Director who has trouble keeping all his park informational websites up to date! To top it all off the Trustee's and the Select board have let their town manager go! So now we're going to do separation with a new town manager who has no clue about how this town operates. That sounds like a really bad idea to me.
I guess you guys don't want to talk about housing, global warming, covid19, Global Foundries or anything else.
