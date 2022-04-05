MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Senate passed bill H. 491 this morning. The bill, which is an act relating to the creation of the City of Essex Junction and the adoption of the City charter, now moves to Gov. Phil Scott's desk for his signature.
Just after 9:30 a.m., Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint called for a third reading of the bill before asking for a voice vote. No "nays" could be heard.
Sen. Kesha Ram (D-Chittenden), who looked over the bill in the Committee on Government Operations, stood up before the vote to answer a question that had been asked during the bill's second reading last week.
"Having talked to officials in Essex Junction, there is no pending litigation that anyone is aware of," Ram said. "Of course, we live in a litigious society and there could always be litigation ... Given that there was an amicable MOU related to seperation ... It does not seem like there would be favorable litigation around an amicable seperation agreement."
After the village board of trustees created the new city charter in fall 2021 and village voters approved it in November, the bill entered the Vermont House of Representatives in January. The charter change, if approved by the governor, lays out a yearlong separation process in which the City of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex would continue to jointly pay for “assessing, clerk/treasurer, information technology, police, public works, and stormwater,” according to the bill.
