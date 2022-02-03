ESSEX — The boil water notice issued on Jan. 31 within the Fort Ethan Allen service area was lifted on Wednesday night.
The results of water samples tested confirm that the tap water is safe to use. Customers can return to using the tap water without concern.
The notice was issued after a water break occurred Monday at Fort Ethan Allen on Hegeman Avenue. Following repairs to the pipe, it was determined that a boil-water order should be issued to protect the public health.
In a Wednesday night press release, the Town of Essex stated it appreciates everyone’s patience. The town will continue to provide all our customers with the highest quality drinking water. Please contact the Public Works Department with any questions or concerns at 802-878-1344.
