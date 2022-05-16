Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lamoille, northeastern Addison, eastern Chittenden, northwestern Washington and south central Franklin Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hinesburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, South Burlington, Morrisville, Underhill, Jericho, Hinesburg, St. George, Cambridge, Cambridge Village, Morrisville Village, Stowe, Essex, Westford, Jericho Village, Jeffersonville Village, Essex Junction Village, Underhill State Park, Fairfax, Williston and Morristown. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 70 and 85. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and northwestern Vermont. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH