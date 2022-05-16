ESSEX JUNCTION — After leading the Village of Essex Junction to independence, Andrew Brown has his eyes set on the Vermont State Senate.
Brown announced Monday morning he will run to represent the new three-member Chittenden Central district, which covers parts of Essex and Colchester, all of Winooski and most of Burlington. Previously, six senators represented all of Chittenden County.
Brown, currently president of the Village trustees, helped establish COVID-19 small business relief grants and secured upgrade funding for the Essex Junction Amtrak Rail Station.
“As a native Vermonter, I have always appreciated the spirit of community and the commitment we have to coming together when helping others," he stated in a press release. "By running for state Senate, I hope to bring that spirit of collaboration to Montpelier for my Burlington, Essex Junction, Town of Essex, Winooski, and Colchester neighbors.”
Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) stated in the release that the community needs leaders who understand the issues impacting Vermonters, can build relationships through collaboration and negotiate tough conversations.
"Andrew [Brown] is this leader. Having worked side by side as Village trustees, I’ve witnessed his tenacity in helping those in need and finding solutions to difficult situations," she state. "His leadership and vision resulted in a successful move forward for the Village of Essex Junction that eluded us for over 50 years. Andrew will serve with empathy and achieve results for our communities and all Vermonters."
Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) stated she will also support Brown's campaign.
"Andrew will represent our communities with the energy, commitment and thoughtfulness necessary to achieve positive outcomes," she stated. "Through his leadership in Essex Junction, it's clear that Andrew understands the need to build consensus, work from guiding values and provide clear communication along the way."
Brown has a decade of experience in various leadership positions with a focus on nonprofits that support Vermont’s social safety net: Counseling Service of Addison County, Evernorth (formerly Housing Vermont), VSAC, VT Dept. for Children and Families and ReSOURCE.
Issues Brown supports include diversity, equity and inclusion, affordable housing for Vermonters, economic development for Vermont Businesses and affordable high-quality child care.
Brown joins Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (D-Essex) in announcing his run for the Chittenden-Central State Senate district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.