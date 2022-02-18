ESSEX — A special subcommittee of the Essex Westford school board drafted a monitoring report of the board’s code of conduct policy during a meeting Thursday night.
The monitoring report was crafted to see if the school board is in compliance with the current code of conduct, which was adopted in April 2021. The subcommittee will bring its report to the full board on March 8.
Reevaluating the policy was spurred in part by recent controversial actions by board member Elizabeth Cady. Revisions to the board’s code of conduct could follow in the coming weeks or months.
Policy governance
The review of the code of conduct policy is one of the first to be done through the board’s recently-adopted “policy governance” model.
The district adopted the model in order to “continuously evaluate the work of the superintendent in relation to the broad outcomes it has specified, and continuously engage the community,” according to a guide to policy governance written in January by board member Al Bombardier.
On a district level, policy governance is designed to increase student achievement measurements through the monitoring of all staff members and teachers.
“Regular monitoring allows the board to decide whether policies need revision and or the degree of achieved progress toward district ends,” the guide states.
School Board Clerk Brendan Kinney, who facilitated Thursday’s conversation, explained how the board would use policy governance, using a made-up example involving Superintendent Beth Cobb.
“Let's say we find that Beth is not in compliance with one of the policies,” he said. “She needs to tell us as a board, ‘I'm out of compliance and here is my plan to get into compliance by this date.’”
Being out of compliance with board policies is not the end of the world, because the point is to improve behavior over time, Kinney said.
Determining compliance
On Thursday, the special subcommittee debated how the board should consider themselves in or out of compliance with different parts of the code of conduct.
Members disagreed on whether a board member's intentions matter in determining compliance. Board member Jack Behlendorf said this made the process difficult.
“It's hard because I think each of us come to the table with observations that will become subjective for each of us, so to have a specific example we would say as an objective item is difficult,” he said.
The subcommittee also discussed how the definition of conflict of interest has changed over time and if it should be based on interpretation or intention.
Behlendorf talked about this difference in more detail.
“I think other board members would say, well, that's not a conflict of interest. So we kind of get into, you know, a situation where some people would interpret the appearance of a conflict of interest as opposed to a true conflict of interest,” he said.
The subcommittee talked about Cady’s actions and whether the definition of conflict of interest should be limited to financial gain or expanded to include political or other non-monetary gain.
Cady was used as an example of someone who gained politically from writing an op-ed about her views on vaccination, but not monetarily since she was not paid to write the article.
“We can't just be here for Westford residents, we can't just be here for the parents of the kids on the hockey team.” Kinney said, “We have to, as a board member, think about all of the stakeholders.”
