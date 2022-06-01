The Town of Essex has announced the hiring of Katherine Sonnick as the new Community Development Director.
Sonnick is currently the Planning and Development Coordinator for the Town of Jericho, where she has worked since 2015. Sonnick has previously worked as the Planning Director for the Town of Milton, and prior to that Katherine worked for the Town of Essex as the Town Planner.
Sonnick brings more than 20 years of planning experience with more than 15 of those years being in municipal planning. Katherine also has a Master of Urban Planning from Hunter College, and a Bachelor of Arts in Geography with a minor in Sociology.
“I am excited to be joining the talented staff at the Town and am honored to return to Essex and have the opportunity to assist the town in planning for its short and long term future. I am also genuinely delighted to serve the community where I grew up and currently reside with my husband and children.” said Katherine Sonnick.
Katherine was hired out of many qualified candidates following a competitive search and interview process.
Katherine will start in her new role on June 29, 2022.
“We are incredibly excited to bring Katherine back to Essex, she was excellent at her prior role as our Town Planner, and we can’t wait to see what she can bring to the Community Development Director role,” said Travis Sabataso, HR Director.
