ESSEX JUNCTION — Gov. Phil Scott signed H. 491 on Wednesday, officially creating the City of Essex Junction.
“I know this issue has been the subject of debate for decades, and I’m happy to see a resolution," Scott stated while signing. "Congratulations to the people of Essex Junction on the establishment of Vermont’s newest city.”
H. 491, which establishes the city and adopts its charter, entered the Vermont House of Representatives in January, where it was introduced by Reps. Karen Dolan and Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction). The bill received minor edits in various subcommittees before it was passed by the Vermont State Senate on April 5.
The City of Essex Junction will take effect on July 1, when it will begin a year-long process of becoming independent from the Town of Essex.
Essex Junction will be Vermont's 10th city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.