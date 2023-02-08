EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school.
After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
“These calls were a hoax—an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited,” Gov. Phil Scott stated in a Feb. 8 press release.
The specific Essex school reported in the call was not named in the Essex Police Department press release.
This incident is still an active investigation and EPD asks anyone who has any information about the incident to contact the Essex Police at 802-878-8331.
“These events are unnerving for everyone – students, teachers, parents and Vermonters,” Scott stated. “We can use this energy to come together because unity is the most powerful way to ensure terrorists do not achieve their goals.”
The governor's office, Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local partners are continuing to monitor the situation. Once all the facts are gathered they will debrief on the incident to strengthen their response.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.