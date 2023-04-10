JERICHO — 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Route 15 in Jericho. Led by the Rev. Dr. Arnold Isidore Thomas, the church is a mainstay of the community and is at the forefront of efforts to promote equity and inclusion.
Good Shepherd was founded in 1971 to serve residents of Jericho and Underhill. On March 18, 1973, it celebrated its formal beginning as a congregation with a Service of Organization. Ten years later, the church moved into the former Alpine Restaurant on Route 15. From the start, the church was involved in various ministries starting with the Good Shepherd Kindergarten (later the Good Shepherd Preschool) in 1972.
In 1983, congregants helped start the Jericho-Underhill Ecumenical Ministry, and ten years later, the church became the permanent home of the Ecumenical Food Shelf which continues to serve hundreds of residents of Essex, Jericho and Underhill annually.
Good Shepherd has also been the home for a number of community events. In 1990, the church hosted their first Medieval Country Fair, and the event was held annually until 2015. Music is an important part of the church community and services have included an eclectic collection of styles including folk, contemporary, traditional, Christian Celtic, Latin American and other global music.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted indoor services, it did not diminish enthusiasm for the church. Zoom services were held weekly and an outdoor Christmas Eve Family service drew people of all ages. Virtual spiritual growth opportunities are still offered. The food shelf was converted into a drive-through, and it continued to serve the public. In recent years, the food shelf has served an average of 160 individuals from 60 families.
In 2018, Good Shepherd Lutheran began to tackle the issue of racism in our country with a series of guest lectures which reached people well beyond the church community. Originally entitled "Racism in America," the series later was named "The Talk, Vermont." The evening series began as a monthly potluck, followed by a presentation and attracted as many as 50 people for some of the events. During Covid, the conversations shifted to an online forum. Presenters have included local politicians, academics and religious figures.
Physical renovations to the building have included the addition of a post-and-beam sanctuary in 1992. Much of the work was done by congregants who oiled the wood, installed heating units, lights and insulation, hung sheetrock, painted and even shingled part of the roof.
Good Shepherd has a history of involvement with justice ministries in Central America and Mexico, and thanks to those connections, the non-profit, interfaith Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network (CASAN) was born. CASAN supports asylum seekers in our area while they tackle the process of seeking to stay in the country.
An average of 50+ worshippers attend Sunday services, a number that hasn’t changed much for several years. Although some regular attendees have moved away, new members have joined and have kept Good Shepherd a vibrant community. It is believed that the 1990’s was the high point for attendance when the children and families of baby boomers were most active. In fact, the large number of children and youth in Sunday School during that period was a driving factor behind the addition of the new sanctuary and the downstairs Christian education/multipurpose room which is also the site of the food shelf distribution.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is open to community members who wish to use the building, including those who want to take advantage of the sanctuary’s acoustics for music lessons, rehearsals, and concerts. A Montessori program currently utilizes space for early childhood education. Plans for the future include increasing ecumenical partnerships, and finding energy efficient ways to heat and cool the building while preserving the green space that surrounds it.
It's been a wonderful 50 years and congregants are looking forward to many, many more.
