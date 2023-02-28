EWSD — On Feb. 15, GlobalFoundries' Fab 9 in Essex Junction, hosted 17 members from ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain's E-Team, a teen leadership program. This group was composed of 15 high school freshmen and sophomores and two team leads.
While on-site, the team had an introduction into semiconductor manufacturing – from silicon sand to final product – GF global and Fab 9 overviews with GM Ken McAvey, and a fab tour with Early Tenure Professional members Mike Ballou, Gaby Bernardoni, Ming Guo and Eric Rizzi.
