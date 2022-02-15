ESSEX — Girls on the Run Vermont programs in Essex still need coaches for the spring season.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The eight week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions and stand up for themselves and others.
Locations that still need coaches are: Essex Junction, Essex Junction Parks & Recreation, Founders Memorial School and Hiawatha School.
Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 28. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in Girls on the Run Vermont’s 5k event.
Coaches do not need to be runners. Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) provides training so volunteers do not need prior coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as Junior Coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.
Participant registration opens on Wednesday, March 2. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: www.gotrvt.org
