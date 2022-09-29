A632889C-CAAB-47A3-B5F6-F54C555207AF - Nate Croft.jpeg

Nate Croft designed and built a gaga pit and two picnic tables for Essex Middle School under sponsorship from The Lions Club and EMS.

“Scouting has given me opportunities to make not only some of the best life long friends, but also learn and grow as a person through activities and events that are unlike any other," Croft said.

 

 Image courtesy of Nate Croft

Eagle Scout projects from Boy Scout Troop 635

