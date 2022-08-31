First Day Founders Elementary

Two classrooms in the Founders Memorial School share a wall as they teach their classes on the first day of school.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Students hopped off the bus, climbed out of their guardian's cars at drop-off or hit the car lock after they drove themselves to their first day of school Aug. 31.

Today marks the fifth year of first days shared between Essex Town, the City of Essex Junction and the Town of Westford after the schools came together to form one district under the motto “Growing hearts and minds for a better today and tomorrow, every day, every way, every one.”

As students walked through the front doors and made their way to the classrooms, staff lined the halls greeting the newcomers and reconnecting with their former students.

Younger children marched with backpacks they’re meant to grow into hanging low full of school supplies. Older kids walked in small groups with their friends sharing coffee drinks. 

Students of all ages walked in one direction only to turn around after a few steps, realizing they were going the wrong way.

After a summer filled with rest and preparations, the EWSD is excited to welcome its students back.

First Day of School

School busses pass each other as they cycle Essex Town and the City of Essex Junction following their routes.

Essex Elementary School

Essex Elementary First Day of School.jpg
Essex Elementary First Day of School_1.jpg
Essex Elementary First Day of School_2.jpg
Essex Elementary First Day of School_3.jpg
Essex Elementary First Day of School_10.jpg
Essex Elementary First Day of School_12.jpg
Essex Elementary First Day of School_13.jpg

Founders Elementary School

Founders First Day of School_1.jpg
Founders First Day of School_2.jpg
Founders First Day of School.jpg
Founders First Day of School_6.jpg
Founders First Day of School_4.jpg
Founders First Day of School_5.jpg

Essex Middle School

EMS First Day of School_4.jpg
EMS First Day of School_1.jpg
EMS First Day of School_2.jpg
EMS First Day of School_3.jpg

Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School

ADL First Day of School_1.jpg
ADL First Day of School_6.jpg
ADL First Day of School_7.jpg
ADL First Day of School_8.jpg

Essex High School

EHS First Day of School.jpg
EHS First Day of School_6.jpg
EHS First Day of School_7.jpg
EHS First Day of School_4.jpg
EHS First Day of School_2.jpg

