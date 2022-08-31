ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Students hopped off the bus, climbed out of their guardian's cars at drop-off or hit the car lock after they drove themselves to their first day of school Aug. 31.
Today marks the fifth year of first days shared between Essex Town, the City of Essex Junction and the Town of Westford after the schools came together to form one district under the motto “Growing hearts and minds for a better today and tomorrow, every day, every way, every one.”
As students walked through the front doors and made their way to the classrooms, staff lined the halls greeting the newcomers and reconnecting with their former students.
Younger children marched with backpacks they’re meant to grow into hanging low full of school supplies. Older kids walked in small groups with their friends sharing coffee drinks.
Students of all ages walked in one direction only to turn around after a few steps, realizing they were going the wrong way.
After a summer filled with rest and preparations, the EWSD is excited to welcome its students back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.