ESSEX JUNCTION — Folks gathered at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Five Corners to celebrate Essex Junction becoming the state's 10th city.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Phil Scott signed bill H. 491, finalizing the creation of the City of Essex Junction and adopting its new charter.
The sun was warm and cars driving by honked in support to those gathered. People were joyful and eager to talk about how happy they were to embrace a new identity separate from the Town of Essex. As the sun shifted from shedding afternoon to evening light, they continued to wave their signs as cars went by.
