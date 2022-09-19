EWSD — The Essex High School Boys Varsity Volleyball team won against Champlain Valley Union High School in a very close match on Friday, Sept. 15.
The five set match was a back and forth between the two teams with CVU winning the first set 25-21, Essex winning the second 25-12, CVU winning the third 25-21 and Essex winning the last two sets 25-21 and 15-1.
This game marks one of the few times Essex has beaten CVU in a match in the last six years. Essex had lost to CVU every game since 2016 except for one match in 2020.
The team’s next match is a home game tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. against Burlington High School. Scroll down to find photos of the match.
Find the EWSD games schedule here.
