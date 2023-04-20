EWSD — Essex High School was transformed into a gallery with hundreds of art works last night, April 19, for the district’s fine arts night.
In between sets from the band, orchestra and choir students clad in concert wear ran up and down the halls to see the art made in their classrooms — cookies from the bake sale in hand.
Parents and guardians were able to see the hard work of their children alongside pieces from all the different age groups at EWSD. Comments of “look at this” were often followed by “wow that’s beautiful.”
Younger children were invited to engage in an art scavenger hunt, encouraging them to pay close attention to the pieces hung around the library. Parents reminded their children to “look with their eyes and not their hands,” as they approached each new piece.
The hallway leading to the library was marked by Collaborative Community Flags, a project put together by four separate classes to make one cohesive piece.
The sewing and fiber arts class sewed the flags and embroidered personal marks on them. Photography students captured local buildings through a walking tour of Essex Junction.
Digital artists then edited the photos to simplify the details, selected color palettes and traced their interpretations onto the flags. Art 1 year-long students mixed paint colors to match the selected palettes and painted in the traced designs.
Family, friends and local art connoisseurs first walked past art made by Essex High School students before making their way to the back of the library where the pieces were separated by EWSD school.