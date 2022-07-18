Trees bunch together underneath the hot air balloon basket as it flies to the landing site. Sometimes the basket will touch the trees which Snyder explains is completely normal and sometimes necessary.
Guests were handed custom champagne flutes as they gathered around for a traditional toast given in the hot air balloon community. At the start of the company Synder used plastic cups for their traditional champagne toast. Now, a crew member passed out custom champagne flutes with Above Reality's logo.
Crew members lift the packed away hot air balloon onto a cart to be wheeled to their truck. In the future Snyder is working to have a motorized cart and hopes to have it ready before the end of the season. This cart would be both a major change in the company and in the country. "Nobody over here is using motorized carts," Snyder said.
ESSEX JUNCTION — On Sunday, July 10 the Essex Reporter flew with Above Reality Hot Air Balloons to understand the entire process of flying the balloon from set up to take down. The following photo essay chronicles those events.
Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper.
Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.
