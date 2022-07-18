Hot Air Balloon

ESSEX JUNCTION — On Sunday, July 10 the Essex Reporter flew with Above Reality Hot Air Balloons to understand the entire process of flying the balloon from set up to take down. The following photo essay chronicles those events.

The set-up process

balloons_6.jpg

Above Reality crew members tip the hot air balloon basket on to its side so when they need to start filling the balloon with hot air they can easily do so.
balloons_3.jpg

Above Reality's hot air balloon crew prepares the hot air balloon to be inflated with cold air and then hot air at their launch site.
balloons_4.jpg

Above Reality owner the pilot of the days flight Jeff Snyder shows guests how to safely climb into the hot air balloon basket before the takeoff process begins.
balloons_15.jpg

Balloon riders take a look inside the hot air balloon as it is filled with cool air.
balloons_12.jpg

Crew member Jon opens up a patch of the hot air balloon for an inside view.
balloons_14.jpg

The inside of the hot air ballon as it continue to be inflated with cool air from two fans.
balloons_20.jpg

Above Reality Hot Air Balloons owner Jeff Snyder stands inside the hot air balloon as it fills with cool air.
balloons_32.jpg

The balloon continues to expand with cool air from the two fans the crew has pointed at the opening.
balloons_39.jpg

The hot air balloon is lifted back on its side now that the crew has begun to add the hot air.
balloons_44.jpg

Passengers grip onto the hope holds as the balloon prepares to take off for its flight.
balloons_45.jpg

Snyder's crew helps the balloon gradually lift into the air as it begins to take flight.
balloons_48.jpg

Snyder adds hot air to the balloon as it climbs higher into the sky.

 

In the air

balloons_76.jpg

The Vermont landscape seen from a birds-eye-view.
balloons_50.jpg

On Friday, as the balloon flew above the lake, people on the water below shouted out hellos and waved up, craning their necks and blocking out the sun with their hands.
balloons_52.jpg

The hot air ballon lifts up after briefly touching down on the water of Lake Champlain, a trick Snyder shows the passengers and explains is completely safe.
balloons_61.jpg

The floor of the hot air balloon is wet with lake water after touching down on to Lake Champlain.
balloons_80.jpg

A birds eye view of a Vermont home.
balloons_91.jpg

Trees bunch together underneath the hot air balloon basket as it flies to the landing site. Sometimes the basket will touch the trees which Snyder explains is completely normal and sometimes necessary.
balloons_56.jpg

Passengers pose for photos above Malletts Bay inside the hot air balloon.
balloons_66.jpg

Jeff Snyder, owner and chief pilot of Above Reality Hot Air Balloons checks his Garmin Foretrex 401 GPS.
balloons_68.jpg

Jeff Snyder, owner and chief pilot of Above Reality Hot Air Balloons communicates with his landing team about where the hot air balloon is.
balloons_71.jpg

Snyder uses the iPad on board to track his landing team while he flies the balloon
balloons_75.jpg

Passengers take selfies with the hot air balloon above their head after Snyder demonstrates the photo technique.

 

Touching back down

balloons_96.jpg

After flying 11.8 miles the balloon's basket touches down on a cleared out hay field, a designated landing site.
balloons_99.jpg

The balloon stands upright, still filled with hot air after reaching the landing site.
balloons_101.jpg

Passengers continue to climb out of the hot air balloon basket one at a time, following the directions of "Gary the lunch lady."
balloons_102.jpg

The crew begins to tip the hot air balloon basket on its side as they prepare to take it apart.
balloons_105.jpg

Crew members pull on the hot air balloon while walking backwards across the hay field so they can begin to deflate it.
balloons_107.jpg

Above Reality owner Jeff Snyder works on disassembling the hot air balloon after a successful flight and landing July 10.
balloons_113.jpg

Above Reality crew members pull the hot air balloon across the hay field being used as a landing site so they can begin to push the hot air out of it.
balloons_114.jpg

The passengers help pull the balloon taught as crew members squeeze the hot air out of the balloon.
balloons_117.jpg

Crew members squeeze the hot air out of the balloon.
balloons_124.jpg

Guests were handed custom champagne flutes as they gathered around for a traditional toast given in the hot air balloon community. At the start of the company Synder used plastic cups for their traditional champagne toast. Now, a crew member passed out custom champagne flutes with Above Reality's logo. 
balloons_127.jpg

Crew members line up with sections of the hot air ballon, now completely deflated.
balloons_129.jpg

Crew members lift the packed away hot air balloon onto a cart to be wheeled to their truck. In the future Snyder is working to have a motorized cart and hopes to have it ready before the end of the season. This cart would be both a major change in the company and in the country. "Nobody over here is using motorized carts," Snyder said.
balloons_132.jpg

The crew waves goodbye to the passengers as they climb back inside the van.

