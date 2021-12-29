At the Reporter, we don’t just write the news, we show it to you.
At events and happenings across Essex, you’ll find our reporters behind the lens, capturing the moments you should see for yourself.
In 2021, we photographed town-wide celebrations, students at work, unforgettable athletic achievements, elections, rallies and more. We enshrined in still form, community members at work and at play, giving back and paying it forward.
When seen together, these photos tell the story of 2021. And what a year it was.
Community members stand in January at Five Corners in Essex Junction to protest President Trump. The rally was organized by Essex Resists.
Essex Police Officer Justin Lindor (right) stands next to his twin brother Josh (left) inside a hangar at the Vermont National Guard's Army Aviation Flight Facility before boarding a plane for deployment to Africa in March.
Left to right: Anders Holm-Brown, Patrick Herrin, Eric Lu and Elizabeth Messier hold the Vermont-NEA Scholars' Bowl championship trophy. The Essex High School team bested eight other Vermont schools to take the title March 20.
Vermont Transportation Secretary (left) stands with Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague (right) at the 2021 Highway Safety Awards ceremony, Oct. 20. Hoague was presented with the Sergeant Michael Johnson Life Saver Award.
Gov. Phil Scott, Essex Rep. Karen Dolan Spectrum Youth Services director Mark Redmond and other officials gathered Oct. 15 to break ground on the construction of a new treatment center for high-level mental needs at the site that used to be the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex.
A Hornet Nordic skier competes in late February against Burlington High School at Sleepy Hollow.
Although a valiant effort erased a double-digit deficit, the Essex High School boys’ basketball squad lost the season finale 53-50 to St. Johnsbury Academy in mid-March.
A Village of Essex Junction voter casts his ballot for 2021 Town Meeting while being supervised by a poll worker.
Alex Morano, owner of The Food Bar in Essex Junction, stands on the restaurant's deck, March 25. The Italian-style deli with a full bar opened April 2.
The Essex girls varsity hockey team celebrates a D1 state title in March, though the championship was never played due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Essex High boys' and girls' track and field teams participate at BFA St. Albans' April 27 meet.
Nova, Essex Police’s K9, with her handler Cpl. Wehman. Over the winter, the Vermont Police Academy hosted Nova along with other K9 teams for a demanding four-week class in narcotics detection.
Students celebrate their graduation from Essex High School June 12. Many students received awards and scholarships.
Amir Malik in Season 13, Episode 3 of “American Ninja Warrior.” The EHS grad and Regal Gymnastics coach competed in his second season of the show over the summer.
Dozens turned out for Essex’s first-annual Juneteenth celebration, held June 19 in the parking lot of Brownell Library.
A couple dances to the live music on July 4 at the Champlain Valley Exposition.
Amtrak's Vermonter passenger train arrives at the Essex Junction at 9:44 a.m. on July 19 for the first time since March 2020. It was greeted by dozens of passengers with suitcases.
Librarians from Brownell Library talk to a young reader during National Night Out in early August in Essex.
As part of the Yellow Tulip Project, students plant bulbs in October at EMS that will bloom in the spring.
A sign outside of the municipal offices reminds Village residents to vote on separation from the Town of Essex on Nov. 2. Voters approved independence 3,070 to 411.
Preschoolers at Center for Technology Essex have fun outside in mid-November.
Bridget Higdon is the Community Editor. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. Her work has appeared in Seven Days and Vermont Vacation Guide. She likes to cook and explore Vermont by bike.
