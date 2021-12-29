Weather Alert

...Light Freezing Drizzle Possible Before Dawn on Friday... Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... A period of light freezing drizzle or drizzle will be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning. Activity is expected to be isolated to scattered, and the impacts will likely be minimal due to the above normal temperatures experienced today. Activity will begin to diminish after sunrise. Still, this may coat roadways with a glaze of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.