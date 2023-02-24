Westford school robotics
Image source: EWSD

EWSD — Four FIRST Lego League teams from Westford School traveled to Norwich University to compete against a field of 30 other teams in the FLL Vermont State Championships & finished the exciting day by claiming half of the championship’s awards.

