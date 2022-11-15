EWSD — For National STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Day, Founders Memorial School classes visited Mrs. Williams' STEM lab to learn about the first cartoon, how it was made, and how cartoons are made now Nov. 8. Students also learned how to make their own animation on paper!
Founders Memorial School students celebrate National STEAM day in the STEM lab
