EWSD — Founders Memorial School and Summit Street School will be highlighted as best practices for other Vermont schools to learn from and use in planning.
The two schools received state-wide recognition for their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Framework during the Annual Vermont PBIS Leadership Forum Oct. 3, 2022.
Vermont Secretary of Education, Daniel French spoke to congratulate FMS Principal, Sara Jablonski, Summit Principal, Colleen Birner and staff members at both schools.
The recognition both schools received was based on the interventions and support they delivered to the students and the EWSD community to ensure they receive positive outcomes despite the “challenging times.”
“Your team persevered and maintained PBIS as a priority, engaged students and families/caregivers, improved the school climate, and considered issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” French said.
