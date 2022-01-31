ESSEX — A water break occurred earlier today at Fort Ethan Allen on Hegeman Avenue and following the repair to the pipe, it was determined that a boil-water order should be issued to protect the public health.
The boil order is for the entire Fort Ethan Allen area and will be in effect until a cancel order is issued by the Town of Essex.
A notice is being hand delivered to impacted users providing further information and instructions regarding water usage, according to a press release from the town. Any questions should be directed to the Public Works office at (802) 878-1344.
For instructions on how to boil water, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
