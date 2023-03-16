EWSD — On Feb. 13, the Essex Police Department was made aware of allegations regarding inappropriate contact between a student (10 years-old at the time) and an Essex-Westford School District teacher during the 2014-2015 school year.
An interview with the female victim revealed that former teacher Joseph White, 54 of Winooski, had inappropriate physical contact with the female student while at school.
After further investigation developed probable cause, White was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court: Chittenden Criminal Division on May 9 for the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Essex Police Department. 802-878-8331.
