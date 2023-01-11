ESSEX JUNCTION — Former Essex Junction resident Paige Khosla is joining Team United Service Organization for the 2023 Boston Marathon with three other team members.
As a team member of USO, Khosla has an “aggressive fundraising goal” of $20,000. The money raised will go directly to the United Service Organization to fund programming and resources for U.S. service members, according to her donation page.
“To say that we owe our service men and women, and their families, a deep debt of gratitude for the contributions and sacrifices they have made would be an understatement,” Khosla states. “I cannot adequately express the appreciation I feel that there continue to be Americans who choose to protect and defend the freedoms and liberties we all hold so dear.”
This is the first year USO is sending a team of runners to represent them at the Boston Marathon, which is the oldest continuously running marathon in the world. USO New England is excited to join the 30,000 other runners in the 2023 marathon, according to their website.
Every day, Khosla sees the dedication and sacrifices made by her friends, neighbors and coworkers who are members of all branches of the military.
She feels very lucky that her two children will be able to attend a Purple Star School, a military friendly school that demonstrates its commitment to serving military-connected students and their families, according to Khosla.
The Boston Marathon has always been a dream for Khosla as a native New Englander and a lifelong runner with five marathons and over 25 half marathons under her belt. She will be able to cross off this bucket list item April 17.
“From the starting line in Hopkinton, to the Wellesley Scream Tunnel and the Newton Hills, to the Citgo sign, to that final turn onto Boylston - I've pictured it all,” she stated.
Khosla has currently reached 50% of her fundraising goal which she has 97 days left to complete.
“The support that I can provide to the USO via my participation in the Boston Marathon may be a drop in a bucket in terms of what our service men and women deserve, but I appreciate the opportunity to do a small part,” she stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.