BOSTON — A former Essex High School student recently helped light up a theatrical show at Emerson College.
Felix Clarke, who uses they/them pronouns, served as lead electrician for “The Late Wedding” which ran Sept. 23-26 in the Jackie Liebergott Blackbox Theater. Their job involved managing multiple electricians who are responsible for applying the right amount of lighting to the stage.
Clarke got their start in theater by acting in elementary school. They joined “tech crew” or behind the scenes work during their sophomore year of high school and won awards for their lighting design in 2019.
“The Late Wedding” is a series of disjointed vignettes of marriage and work-worn love. Clarke said participating in the show was a way to expand their skills and experience, they said.
“Our roles within Emerson Stage are part of our education as we simulate a professional environment where we still have the context of education,” they said.
Clarke, a design/technology major and a member of the class of 2023, is hopeful they can become a full-time lighting designer and technician after graduation. Their experience and connections built at Emerson College should be beneficial.
Clarke said Essex High School’s theater program impacted the path they eventually took in professional theater.
“I went into high school wanting to go into game development,” they said. “This quickly changed though as I ended up on the lighting team for our production of ‘Urinetown.’”
They also enjoyed the camaraderie of the lighting crew at Essex and has remained connected to them.
Clarke also has connections with Vermont Stage Company. They were taught by instructor Jamien Forrest and completed an internship with the company.
Those aspiring to work in theater should get involved in it as early as possible, Clarke said.
They recommended getting involved in theater programs or talking to theater professionals to get a sense of what different jobs are like.
“Taking opportunities for gaining experience when possible is crucial as well,” Clarke said. “The only way to learn about theater is to do theater.”
After graduation, Clarke hopes to join the Boston chapter, Local 11, of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which helps theater technicians advocate for rights and safety.
“In the industry, joining a union really helps cement your presence,” they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.