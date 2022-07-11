COLCHESTER — The Saint Michael's College Department of Athletics announced its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Thursday, with five new members set to be enshrined at the 33rd Athletic Hall of Fame Reception on Friday evening, Sept. 23.
Phil Fernandez, an ice hockey player from Essex Junction who now lives in Rutland, is one of five athletic alums to be inducted.
Fernandez, who graduated in 1987, was the first great goaltender in the modern era of Saint Michael's men's ice hockey, still holding the program record for career wins (37) after graduating with marks in nearly every goaltending category.
After Saint Michael's returned to varsity status in 1982-83 for the first time in three decades, going 5-13, Fernandez joined the team as a first-year the next season. Success followed, as the Purple Knights went 44-42-1 overall and 39-28-1 in league play during his career, with the durable Fernandez going 37-37-1 while appearing in 76 of a possible 87 games over four years. Seventy-five of his outings were starts.
While Fernandez still holds the school record for wins, which has not been challenged in nearly 20 years, his other records have fallen. Fernandez's standards for career saves (2,320) and minutes (4,307:59) lasted until Simon Theberge '02 eclipsed both in 2002, and his long-enduring consecutive shutout minutes record finally fell in 2018-19.
While starting 15 of 20 games as a rookie in 1983-84, Fernandez was 9-6 for a team that went 12-8 overall and 9-4 in Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III, posting 32.7 saves per game. He holds the distinction of backstopping the Purple Knights to their first shutout of the modern era, 4-0 versus Plymouth State University on Jan. 31, 1984.
Fernandez was the undisputed starter as a sophomore, starting 19 of 22 games while going 9-10 with 29.8 saves per game and one shutout. The Purple Knights were slightly under .500 overall, at 10-12, but went 10-8 in ECAC Division III.
Fernandez turned in another milestone in 1985-86, becoming the first Purple Knight goalie to pick up a point, notching an assist. He started 21 of 24 games, going 11-9-1 with a career-best .886 save percentage in addition to 31.2 saves per game. Saint Michael's finished 14-9-1 (12-7-1 ECAC North) while making its first postseason appearance.
Despite Fernandez's best efforts, his 37-save performance was not enough in a 4-2 loss to Plymouth State in an ECAC North quarterfinal. Fernandez started 20 of 21 games as a senior while making 28.9 saves per game. The Purple Knights rebounded to finish 8-13 (8-9 ECAC North) after losing their first 11 games, including seven by two goals or less.
A business administration major during his time at Saint Michael's, Fernandez went on to earn a master's degree in education from Norwich University in 1988 before coaching and teaching at Rutland High School for three years.
Following his time in the education field, Fernandez held various positions during 30 years working in the Vermont Department of Corrections, including as superintendent of the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He continues serving those in need as a board member with Turning Point Center, a Rutland recovery community, and the White Light Foundation.
The other members of the Saint Michael's Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 include Pam (Melcher) Cobb '85, star soccer striker; Lindsay McNall '17, swimming and diving All-American and conference champion; Susan Fumagalli Mahoney '92, swimming and diving captain and veteran athletics administrator; and Chloe Boutelle '15, NCAA Championship-qualifying cross country runner and two-sport captain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.