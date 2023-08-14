ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The annual Caribbean Carnival is returning to the Essex Experience on Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m. after being postponed Aug. 13.
Hosted by the Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford, the carnival brings dance, music and food from the Caribbean to Vermont.
“[Last year], over 250 people came out to enjoy music and entertainment from Soca Chris and DJ ERUCK, food from Jamaican Supreme and Kay Chef Tel, and education about the historical and cultural significance of Carnival for Caribbean and Latinx people,” Jamaal Hankey, VIEW’s project manager told the Reporter.
This year the carnival is getting bigger with food from:
-Jamaican Supreme (returning vendor)
-Kay Chéf Tél (returning vendor)
-Miami Mami
-Calito’s Popsicles
There will also be “vibes” from local artists DJ Syxx Figgaz of Essex and Soca Chris of Colchester, and non-food vendors JP Handmade Soap and Phoenix Books.
Along with Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford, the event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Essex and Uncommon Coffee.
“We had so much fun last year and look forward to you joining us again for this year’s Caribbean Carnival,” VIEW’s website states. “Come with your family and friends and enjoy this incredible event and learn more about Caribbean culture!”
Mark your calendar for the free-to-attend family-friendly event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.