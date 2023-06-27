EWSD — Five Essex High School sophomores and childhood friends made the 200 mile journey around Lake Champlain for the second year in a row—this year raising nearly $4,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
In the United States 37.3 million people, or 11.3% of the population has diabetes, with an estimated 8.5 million living with undiagnosed diabetes, according to the Diabetes Research Institute. In 2019, 283,000 children and adolescents 19 and under had diagnosed diabetes, 244,000 of whom have Type 1 Diabetes.
“Diabetes is something that's been a big impact in the U.S.lately, and one of our close friends has diabetes, so we figured we would help out people like him who have Type 1 Diabetes but don't have access to health care,” Cameron Brinegar told the Reporter.
Those who have Type 1 Diabetes cannot produce their own insulin at all, while those with Type 2 Diabetes can make insulin, but it either doesn’t work as it should, or the body is unable to produce the amount it needs.
"We've been great friends and soccer teammates since elementary school. I really appreciate all the support and look forward to our ride," Nathan Zabilansky said.
The group created an account on Instagram to document their journey under the username @loopthelake_champlain. There they also advertised their t-shirts, which were designed by Cara Mezitt, aunt of Rory Stoner, one of the bike riders.
The group reached out to local companies to expand their fundraising efforts and included the following sponsors on the back of the teal T-shirts.
The companies who contributed between $150-300 to JDRF are:
Raised Vermont
Underhill Ironworks
Brewster River Mountain Bike Club
“It's pretty amazing how it all came together,” Stoner told the Reporter. “We did this ride last year, 200 miles in 3 days, and this past winter we decided to make it an annual event but raise money for a good cause in the process.”
The group's Instagram shows a journey of hard work, dips in the lake, a stop in front of the Champlain Bridge and ice cream from the Village Scoop at the end.
"This trip is quite an adventure, biking with friends for three days straight, camping along the way,” Andres Miguez stated. “We are up for the challenge, and it's such a great cause to contribute to."
The bikers were also able to sell all of the T-shirts they had made, each purchased for $25, an accomplishment that had the group very excited.
"We've been biking and camping together for years in the summer. The 200 miles in 3 days is huge, this year [is] for a great cause," Owen Lyster stated.
Stoner said the group had a blast touring around the lake, pushing each other along the way. The journey was a challenge, but one the students found a great sense of accomplishment in.
“The first year we did it for a challenge, and this was to raise the bar by connecting it to a charity,” Stoner stated.
