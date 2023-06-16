RICE MEMORIAL — Rice Memorial High School’s annual graduation ceremony took place on Saturday, June 3 in South Burlington. This year’s graduating class is comprised of eighty-three students from twenty-six Vermont towns, five foreign countries, and two different states.
Five of Rice’s graduates are from the Essex area: Julia Petralia from Richmond, Eli Zaldatte from Jericho, Andrew Libby from Essex Junction, Annecy Blanck from Jericho and Luke St. Peter from Essex Town.
The determination, remarkable work ethic, creativity, and strong character in these students will give them a launchpad for success in today’s world.
