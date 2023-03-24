EWSD — Essex Middle School students, Evie, Eli, Ella, Eva and Davide, competed in the Jr Iron Chef Vermont Competition with the help of their coach and school nurse Sonya Kennedy at the Champlain Valley Exposition on March 11.
The students attended an after-school cooking class last year, taught by Kennedy where they asked to be coached for the statewide culinary competition.
Jr Iron Chef VT is a competition open to teams of middle and high school students, encouraging them to improve their own health and the health of their community by creating nutritious, local dishes to inspire school meal programs.
Kennedy and the students worked with John Dowman, from the Center of Technology, Essex, who taught them basic knife skills and developed their recipe, and Sarah Stauss, a cookbook reviewer, and food aficionado.
After meeting multiple times a month starting in October 2022 to hone their skills in food prep, recipe development, and food exploration, the team, known as Wisk-E Bizness, entered the competition with their special recipe: vegetarian bolognese.
