ESSEX JUNCTION - Vermont Humanities continues the 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays with The Brownell Library on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. with Charlotte Barrett.
More than a Market is a project of Historic New England in partnership with the Vermont Folklife Center, AALV, Burlington Edible History, the Winooski Historical Society, and local market owners, customers, and the descendants of past market owners. Charlotte Barrett manages Historic New England’s community engagement, preservation services, and easement program work in Vermont.
Charlotte Barrett will be presenting a talk titled, “More than a Market: Food, Community, and Family in the Immigrant-owned Markets of Burlington and Winooski.” The food markets operated by immigrants and refugees in Vermont’s urban areas have long offered traditional foods, social connection, and support.
More than a Market, an oral history and documentary project exhibited at the Old North End Community Center through Dec. 23, shares stories from these markets. Charlotte Barrett from Historic New England describes the importance of these social centers in the lives of their customers and owners.
See the full series at Brownell Library here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.