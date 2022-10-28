Community Concerts @ First presents jazz pianist Tom Cleary on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 39 Main St. The concert will feature piano music by Vermont jazz composers James Harvey, Paul Asbell, Brian McCarthy, Ellen Powell and Lar Duggan, and sacred tunes by Duke Ellington.
Come out to enjoy one of the area’s finest jazz musicians and raise funds for the Essex Community Justice Center, which serves Essex, Colchester, Milton, Jericho, Underhill and Westford. The organization’s mission is to create opportunities for restorative approaches to crime and conflict.
The performance is part of the Community Concerts at First music series celebrating artists from Vermont and New England. Suggested donation of $20 per adult (children under 18 free).
Concert proceeds support FCCEJ community outreach and Essex Community Justice Center. Space is limited. FCCEJ is located at 39 Main St. Essex Junction, VT.
Tickets can be purchased in advance here or at the door (cash, check or credit card) or by calling 802-878-5745.
