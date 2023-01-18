ESSEX JUNCTION — Girl Scouts follow their own convictions, take the lead in their own stories, and explore all the extraordinary things they’re capable of. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved.
Come explore Girl Scouts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m. at Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St., Essex Junction.
Can't make it to an event? No worries! We host multiple in-person and virtual sign-up events throughout the year. You can also join anytime online at girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
With programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and life skills, girls have the space and support they need to grow so they can see themselves how we’ve always seen them. Bright. Perceptive. Powerful.
Be yourself with us. Join Girl Scouts.
