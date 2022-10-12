EWSD — The school district saw a disproportionate number of suspensions of Black students, male students and students with disabilities during the 2019-20 school year.
Of that group, students with disabilities were suspended the most, a data point that worries school administrators.
These findings were presented to the EWSD school board Oct. 11 by Erin Maguire, director of equity and inclusion, so the board can better understand the district’s equity policy. Along with discipline, Maguire discussed general student experiences, academics, school culture and staff/faculty training.
“Our discipline data is important because it is one of the indicators that is often used across the country to think about equity,” Maguire said. “We know how harmful suspension over the long term is for individual students if it’s repeated overtime.”
A year after the inequitable data was collected, the district saw the percent of Black students who received suspensions drop from 10% to 1% during the 2020-21 school year. It’s important to acknowledge these changes were seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when half the students were not in the building.
“I want to celebrate that we saw a decline in the dispersion suspension of Black students to not seeing that anymore in the second graph,” Maguire said. “And that is what we are looking for, we do not want to see disproportionality.”
However, the number of suspensions for students with disabilities stayed high and increased substantially for male-identifying students during the 20-21 school year.
“It actually got worse,” Maguire said. “That’s something to talk about.”
The district recently did training work with the school principals using material provided by the Office of Special Education Programs on disproportionate discipline of students with disabilities.
The district is working on collecting data for times a student needs to leave the classroom for any reasons including, but not limited to, suspension.
“It matters, any time students need to leave their educational setting, making sure we’re really careful to look at… Why that is and what skill is lacking that’s causing that to happen even if that’s not resulting in a whole day or more out of school,” Maguire said.
The district’s overall goal is to ensure every student is able to grow and thrive, according to its equity policy. It works to reduce barriers to these goals by implementing the EWSD Equity Policy that requires the district to create an annual equity report on its progress for the community.
“Equity prioritizes visibility, voice, and empowerment of people and groups who are harmed by inequitable rules and behaviors by requiring fair, respectful, and just educational systems and practices,” the district’s definition of equity states.
The school district presented the discipline data for the first time last night. In the past, administrators have tried to present the findings, but were not able to find the best way to present the results in a meaningful way, Maguire said.
The district wants to trend away from “harsh impact, big-D discipline” and move more toward repairing harm through a variety of different forms. Causes for discipline can look like a student damaging property or harming another student physically or through a bias incident.
Alternative discipline techniques can include caring for the school, engaging in an apology if both parties consent or participating in a community event such as a school event about anti-racism.
There is a restorative coordinator at Essex High School who implements these alternative disciplines and more restorative practices used in EWSD since the district implemented the equity policy in 2021 can be found here.
“We definitely are in a place where we are looking to avoid suspension as often as we can and only suspend where we have to for safety,” Maguire said to the Reporter.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting packet here.
