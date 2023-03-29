Weather Alert

...Rain,Snow Showers and eventually scattered Snow Squalls across the Champlain Valley and the western slopes of the Green mountains through 11 pm... At 900 pm...scattered valley rain showers and higher elevation mixed rain and snow showers was occurring across the Champlain Valley as well as the western slopes of the Green Mountains. This activitiy will continue moving east for the next hour or two. Meanwhile, the main action is a cold front with snow showers and some scattered snow squalls. This will move into the Champlan Valley by 10 pm and the spine of the Green Mountains by 11 pm. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions, initially poor visibility and then slushy and snow covered roads, especially higher elevations and brisk winds of 30 mph or greater. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.