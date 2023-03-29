EWSD — The precedent for dealing with student behavioral issues has long followed the track of detention, suspension, expulsion. Now, EWSD has opened a new path with restorative practices.
At a March 28 school board meeting, students from Albert D. Lawton Intermediate sat before the board and spoke about their experiences with a peer-lead restorative practice they are piloting for two years.
“When I started this process, I kind of thought it was dumb and it wasn't going to fix anything for me, but I realized at the end of it, it did fix my behaviors,” said ADL sixth-grader Eva, who now helps lead a different group.
The process begins with a student being referred to ADL’s restorative student support specialist Matt Saraca. They might be having a hard time meeting classroom expectations, such as consistently showing up late to class or being distracting during instruction time.
“It's not that someone's ‘bad,’ it's that someone's education is being impacted. Typically a student’s and probably peers, and the teacher’s work to some degree,” Saraca said.
Saraca is not a first-resort or initial response to student behavior issues. He’s contacted once the teacher has exhausted their other methods for handling the issue and they need additional support.
After a form is filled out to note behavior patterns and what steps have been taken so far, the student will sit down with Saraca and they will discuss why they’ve been referred to him. The student then lists their social emotional learning goals.
“The goals are certainly informed by the reason for the plan…but the student has to write it,” Saraca said. “Admin and myself are very committed to not really moving this forward at all unless a student says, ‘Yeah, I agree with what's on that document.’”
Saraca will speak with the parents and explain the process because parental consent is required for this restorative practice. Once the parent and student agree, the student will begin to fill out a “data plan.”
The data is a rating of student behavior teachers sign off on in a range of 1-4, one being the lowest rating a student can receive. At the end of each day the student presents the data to their peer review group who will discuss their results and decide if they “get the day,” which is decided through a group vote.
The votes are earned based on student growth or efforts to grow, not solely the scores they earn from teachers. Once a student earns five consecutive days, the peer review group ends and the student will meet with Saraca once a week for 30 days.
“Because we know change isn’t happening in five days, it’s hard to reset,” Saraca said.
The student's progress is monitored and if Saraca sees the student “backsliding” the peer review group will meet again to give some more recommendations.
In the program’s six month history they have seen one student, Armen, refer himself back to the group for more peer review.
“I referred myself to a second plan because I felt like I was going back to my old behavior,” Armen said.
The student reception to the use of peer circles isn’t unanimously positive, but a strong majority of students who have gone through the process had a good experience.
“In seven years in Vergennes and the last six months doing it here, I’ve never seen this go sideways in a way where someone walks away feeling really unsupported or targeted,” Saraca said.
This process doesn’t completely replace suspensions and other “reactive” disciplinary measures which still exist in EWSD. The peer review groups are seen as another tool for educators to use.
ADL is not the only school in EWSD to begin creating systems for restorative practices, Essex Middle School and Essex High School are also creating similar systems. The district is looking to find a way to standardize this across the district.
Student school board representative Maddie Ahmadi spoke to the students about their experience with the new system, asking if there was anything they’d like to change about the process.
Bianca, an ADL eighth-grader and one of the group’s leaders, suggested the student whose behavior is being discussed be a part of the initial conversation between teachers and Saraca. Eva agreed with his point.
“When I started this plan, I didn't even know I was doing these behaviors until maybe in the middle,” Eva said. “I kind of just wanted to have a bit of a notice before I just got into this plan.”
Eva clarified the program still worked for her, but that is one aspect of it she suggests the school considers changing.
Watch the full meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.