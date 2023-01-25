EWSD — New data released from the State of Vermont shows EWSD is performing better in both English and math than the state average, but the district still wants to perform better.
The state’s Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) exam results were recently released showing 47% of EWSD students are “proficient or above” state standards. Conversely, 33% of the Vermont districts are at or above the standards.
The district is proud it was able to hold steady throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but school board members aren’t celebrating these numbers.
“Our scores are above the state scores, but the state scores aren’t that great. We should not be proud of that,” Superintendent Beth Cobb said at the Jan. 24 school board meeting.
One of the first steps the district is taking to improve how it teaches math is to undergo an audit performed by the Vermont Mathematics Initiative. Once Cobb signs the contract, the district is expecting the audit to take place the second week of February.
The audit process is “really in-depth” Cobb said to the board. Four or five auditors will come to observe a random sample of classrooms, look over assessments, understand district standards and interview teachers, students and parents.
Once the assessment is completed, the district will be informed of what professional development needs to be completed.
The district plans to incorporate the audit recommendations into a sustainable plan best fit for educators and the success of students.
“We’re going to learn a lot through the audit, and I know that’s going to inform our next steps, but again that’s best practice around sustainable and systemic shifts that we’ll endure overtime,” said Jackie Ramsay-Tolman, director of learning and instructional impact.
The board was presented with a drafted mathematics plan based on what the district knows. This plan will be updated once the audit results are available.
A leadership team of EWSD educators met to draft the plan with a goal of how they want the mathematics progress to grow in the next three years.
In the last district Cobb worked in, she said she worked closely with the Vermont Mathematics Initiative and the district saw the results.
“We worked really closely with them and developed a very similar plan to this,” Cobb said, referring to the EWSD plan, “and we watched our scores just rise.”
Vermont is not alone in struggling with math, with the United States recording its biggest drop in math scores ever this year, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card.
“I believe that it was harder to teach mathematics on Zoom, than it was reading,” Cobb said. “Math, especially in the lower grades, is a lot of hands on.”
COVID-19 is one of the two main variables the district believes is contributing to its math scores. The other could be that teachers do not receive a thorough math education in their undergrad.
A majority of education majors aspiring to be K-5 teachers do not go to school to teach mathematics, Cobb said.
“One thing in learning [about teachers’] undergrad work is that we did not get math at all to become a teacher, I had one course,” Cobb said.
Because of this, the school board wants to understand how EWSD teachers will respond to the audit.
“This might not be a strength area for some of these teachers, so I could see where that would be possibly intimidating,” school board chair Erin Kennedy Knox said.
Ramsay-Tolman said the audit is an opportunity for everyone in the district to learn how to improve math systemically, “from first instruction in the classroom all the way to policy.”
“Our teachers are deeply invested in all students learning at high levels, we know that, so we’re going to give them the tools so that they can do their most important work,” Ramsay-Tolman said.
