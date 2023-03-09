EWSD — Superintendent Beth Cobb announced March 9 EWSD will be changing school start and stop times for the Fall 23-24 school year in order to correct the school bussing issue the district is facing.
The shortage of bus drivers has led to inconsistent transportation for students and difficulties for working parents. Elementary age students will now begin school between 7:30-7:45, middle school start times will be pushed back to 8:35 a.m. and the high school will be pushed back to 8:40 a.m.
“Please note that small tweaks may still need to be made and we will notify all families and staff when the changes are final,” Cobb stated in her newsletter.
The last time the district changed its start times was in spring of 2018 for the following school year.
“What we did last time was we brought our younger learners [in] earlier and our oldest learners later – but we didn’t really move our oldest learners at all,” EWSD Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue said during a Feb. 7 school board meeting.
The district is now looking to push the start times for older students back more to create a more significant gap between the pickup times.
“In our current system, our transportation requires 23 drivers, but with the updated start and end times, we can reduce that to only 17 drivers. The improvement will see our younger learners start five to 20 minutes earlier, while our older learners 25-to-40 minutes later,” the newsletter by Cobb states.
The district has struggled all year to fully staff their buses. The change in school times will bring down the number of needed drivers, hopefully reducing the route cancellations parents and guardians have been seeing all year.
With the current bussing system, there are students arriving at their schools 40-50 minutes before the bell and students who are being picked up from the schools 40-50 minutes after the bell. The new start times aim to limit time spent on the bus and the behavior issues caused by long bus rides.
The school bussing issue has been discussed on Facebook, brought up during school board meetings and was spoken about at the Community Engagement meeting held Nov. 1.
“Knowing that this change will affect most families, we wanted to give you as much advanced notice as possible so that you can plan accordingly,” Cobb’s letter states.
EWSD is not the only district in Chittenden County to employ later start times for their high school:
Mount Mansfield 8:15 a.m.
South Burlington 8:40 a.m.
Champlain Valley 8:45 a.m.
Burlington 9 a.m.
The change has received mixed feedback from parents who received an email about the new start and stop times this morning, March 9. A Facebook post made in a private Essex community group received 96 comments as of 11:30 a.m. after being up for four hours. The comments are for and against the change.
Additional advantages Cobb notes in her newsletter include:
This opens up the possibility to have an ‘early’ bus for most EWSD middle school students and a ‘late’ bus for most EWSD fourth and fifth graders (no Westford service available)
Westford high school students will have significantly improved service, moving from congregated stops to being picked up along with the K-8 students
Help with current traffic issues on main roads and also at local schools
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later to give students the opportunity to get the amount of sleep they need
