EWSD — Students of EWSD enjoyed an exciting breakfast and lunch on Nov. 17 as a part of Vermont Harvest Day, an EWSD's child nutrition program.
For breakfast students were served homemade cranberry bread with cranberries sourced from the Vermont Cranberry Company in Fletcher, Vermont. At lunchtime students lined up for spaghetti and meat sauce made from Vermont grown beef at the LaPlatte River Angus Farm in Shelburne, Vermont.
The spaghetti was served with a side of sweet potato and maple syrup souffle sourced from Basin Farm in Bellows Falls, Vermont and the Tucker Maple Sugarhouse in Westford, Vermont, apples from Chapin Orchard in Essex, Vermont, and a warm garlic knot.
Students could also eat fresh fruit, veggies and low fat milk with their meals. Scroll below to see photos of children enjoying their meals.
