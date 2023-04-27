EWSD — In response to the national news coverage Essex Westford School District is seeing for their decision to use LGBTQIA+ affirming language during upcoming health lessons, the school board has issued a statement.
The following statement, sent out this afternoon, was initially requested by Fox & Friends at 2 a.m. April 27 with a deadline for response of 5 a.m. The district was not able to respond in this three-hour time frame, and it is also on spring vacation this week.
“The EWSD continues to utilize the same AOE approved standards with language updates in alignment with the Vermont Agency Education recommendations.
Per the EWSD Equity Policy, we remain committed to utilizing inclusive language and practices to ensure all students grow and thrive.
We also strive to model kindness, respect, and civility to our students. As we engage with transparency with our community, the Board will not tolerate vitriol, hateful or threatening language, or other mistreatment of our staff.
As a board, we fully stand behind our educators, administrators, and their work ensuring academic excellence in adherence to state standards.”
