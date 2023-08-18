ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Back in June, EWSD estimated by July 2027 it will need to invest $88 million dollars in order to maintain the building integrity it has today. On Aug. 8, the school board discussed how it will conduct a facilities review.
A facilities review, and subsequent public engagement, were two things discussed as goals of the board at its 2023 retreat.
“When it was discussed at the retreat, it was the idea of the board having time to be able to get into schools, see the condition of schools [...] but also outside of that, have that public engagement,” School Board Chair Robert Carpenter said at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The public engagement would be similar to the June 8 meeting, where the board explained why the district needed to invest more money into its facilities, and then received feedback and questions from community members.
The board would like to find a way for the public to also see the state of the facilities, so they can better understand the concerns. This could look like tours for the public or video of the issues.
“It's not just us as the board being able to see inside the schools, but creating a useful and also tenable way for the public to see it, but not be so overwhelming on administration staff to create videos because that is no small feat,” Carpenter said.
The district has no plans this year to make decisions on buildings or investments; the focus will be on gathering information.
“This is a year to do the facilities audit,” Carpenter said.
The audit will give the school board a sense of the facilities, staff perceptions and community opinion so it can make informed decisions going forward.
“It will also depend on what legislation does, because remember, they're also doing facility studies throughout Vermont,” EWSD superintendent Beth Cobb said.
The district will also be undergoing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) testing, an “important and urgent initiative currently active in the state of Vermont,” according to the state’s webpage.
This testing is scheduled to take place sometime between late August and September, the results of which will factor into the facilities review.
Watch the full meeting where other goals for the board were discussed here.
