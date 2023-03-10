EWSD — Five school board seats will be on the 2023 Essex Westford School District ballot April 11 in an uncontested election.
Current school board members Scott Brown, Erin Kennedy Knox, Andre Roy and Jemima Talbot are each seeking re-election and candidate Dawn Irwin is running for the first time.
School board member Brendan Kinney is not seeking re-election this year after 15 years of serving the school district through different boards including the Essex Town School District and the RED Study Committee for district consolidation.
“It's time for a new voice on the board,” Kinney told the Reporter. “I'm proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure and will miss working with my board colleagues and the incredible administration and staff of EWSD.”
