ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — “I have a grandson in the high school, and I’m kind of fond of him, and I’d sort of like him back intact,” Essex resident Linda Kostello said during public comment at the June 7 EWSD school board meeting.
Kostello, a former Essex Elementary teacher of 30 years, stood up to discuss an issue at the forefront of everyone in the education system’s mind: school shootings.
“Every time he goes out the door in the morning, I’m sure as with other people, I have a scared feeling,” she said.
In the wake of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, EWSD leaders met to revise its school safety plan. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Gary Scott, an Essex parent who retired from the Vermont State Police after 20 years of service, presented the plan.
EWSD is transitioning away from 20 years of lockdown drills and moving towards getting people out of the building, Scott said. The process will be focused on effective planning, physical security and coordination within the schools and within the community.
“We have moved away from the term ‘lockdown’ and we are looking to just secure the building,” Scott said. “Then, if we have to, our goal is to get out of the room and get people away from danger as quickly as we can.”
If a person with a weapon was motivated to get into the school, they probably could, Scott said. The plan is no longer centered around students hiding in place, instead, its goal is to get as many people away from danger as safely as possible.
“School shootings are usually less than three minutes total, so it's really about survival,” Scott said.
Scott was a first responder to the 2006 Essex Elementary Shooting and was a commander for the 2017 Essex High School swatting incident.
Through those experiences, Scott said he recognized how traumatic active shooter drills can be for students and faculty, so the planning committee leaned more towards instructional-based conversations.
“We have to understand that we’re not going to control these events,” Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue said. “Our training has always been in an extremely controlled environment…We need to start to vary that [with] educational opportunities.”
The lockdown drill used throughout the U.S. education system was adopted from a plan for what to do in a drive-by shooting, Donahue said. But the “get down and hole up” approach doesn’t work well with an active shooter.
“It’s not making sense to law enforcement anymore; it’s really not making sense to administrators anymore,” Donahue said.
An incident command plan has been developed for the two large graduation ceremonies happening this week. The plan is shared with the Essex Police Chief, the Essex Fire Chief and Essex Rescue.
Each building in the EWSD district has an emergency operation plan that is shared with the first responders in the community. The individual plans are living documents developed by the staff who work in the building.
In addition to the school plan, there is a plan specific to the needs of first responders.
“Every police car in Essex has the ability to download this document as they're heading to the scene, they can click on that specific school and they can see who the staff is, who they expect to be there,” Scott said
Essex first responders have swipe access to all the doors so they can get into the EWSD buildings without having to wait for a key holder, Scott said.
“They're using that on a very real basis to get into our buildings and address problems,” Scott said.
ID badges are emphasized for school security as well. The designs have been standardized so employees can personally verify if someone should be in the building.
“It happened to me recently. I was at Essex Elementary School standing in the hallway and a teacher came up to me [saying] ‘Who are you and what are you doing here?’ The plan is working, she didn't see my badge, and…She asked about that,” Scott said. “That's what we want to see happen.”
Selectboard member Scott Coolidge, a Westford native, is concerned about the structure of the one hallway school and the response time the Westford school would see in an emergency due to the remote location.
“You're 100% correct, that it's a remote area, and if someone showed up there it would be a slow response time and Westford would be on their own for that period of time,” Scott said.
Westford currently does not have a plan they feel confident with right now, Scott said.
But the Essex Police Department is partnered with EWSD, which includes responding to the Westford school, Donahue said.
“John, Corporal Ruttenberg, is certainly somebody that could respond, and could respond probably faster than the Williston barracks depending on what it is,” Donahue said.
Each school will have a printed EWSD Crisis Response Guide to help guide them through all different kinds of emergencies, Scott said.
“I’ve worked in a lot of districts, I feel the safest here in Essex Westford,” EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb said.
Watch the full meeting here.
