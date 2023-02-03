EWSD — “Our budget this year is what the school needs, without extras,” EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb said at a Feb. 2 board meeting.
The district knows the Town of Essex is facing a significant tax rate increase due to separation with the City of Essex Junction, and took that into account when putting together the recommended budget.
By “scrubbing” the budget and applying for grants, the district worked to ensure it wouldn’t also recommend a large increase.
“We were sensitive to that, but we also have a school to run, and we have students who need to go to school,” said Cobb, who is an Essex Town taxpayer. “Education is important and good school systems draw people to towns.”
The recommended FY24 general fund budget is $90,796,463. It would be incorrect to look at that value and believe it is solely funded through Essex and Westford’s property taxes.
“There’s some misunderstanding about how we fund public education in the State of Vermont,” EWSD’s chief operating officer Brian Donahue said.
Public education in Vermont is not funded solely by individual communities, and it hasn’t been since 1997 and the creation of Act 60.
If approved by voters, EWSD’s budget would be paid for in its entirety by the state education fund. The education fund is financed by property taxes (homestead and non-homestead) and Vermont’s sales and use tax.
Before Act 60 was passed, the amount a town could raise to fund its schools was limited by the amount of property value in the town. Because of that, levels of school funding and educational opportunity varied widely across the state, according to the Vermont Department of Taxes.
“Everything we buy and sell across the State of Vermont funds our education, and our community members contribute to that,” Donahue said.
The above chart shows the sources that contribute to the state’s education fund.
Non-homestead education property tax, paid, for example, by landlords, property investors and owners of second homes and commercial spaces, is the largest contributor to the state’s education fund.
The homestead education property tax is what Vermont homeowners pay for education, though most Vermonters pay this tax based on their income, not their property value. The Vermont Property Tax Credit assists Vermont homeowners with their taxes. Find out if you qualify here.
The homestead education property tax is set by the Vermont legislature and is not something EWSD can control. Other variables impacting the budget that the district can’t control include salary increases which are at a fixed rate, insurance, inflation and the common level of appraisal.
The common level of appraisal ensures each municipality pays its “fair share” of education property tax to Vermont’s education fund.
“None of these things are inside of our control and absolutely impact our final tax rate a lot,” Donahue said. “When we start to say, ‘look, let's talk about our budget with regards to net education spending,’ then we control it.”
The projected EWSD tax rate for FY24 is currently $1.3012, which is a decrease from the FY23 tax rate of $1.3629.
Donahue feels the tax rate is important, but it’s affected by a lot of variables out of the district’s control.
“[Instead we should talk about] what it means to public education and to the students we’re obligated to serve,” Donahue said.
EWSD has webpages dedicated to understanding education funding in Vermont including a video breaking down the history and logic behind the funding system and a glossary of terms and acronyms.
The school board will be holding two in-person public engagement meetings Feb. 4 to discuss the FY24 budget and for the public to ask questions. The first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at Jules on the Green. The second meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Westford Red Brick Meeting House.
The school board is expected to finalize the budget by the end of the month. It will go before voters in April.
