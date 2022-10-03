EWSD — Students in Essex-Westford schools report a higher sense of belonging and lower sense of academic challenge, according to data from the YouthTruth survey.
For example, middle school students ranked EWSD in the 19th percentile for academic rigor, and in the 70th percentile for sense of belonging.
The survey was conducted during the spring of 2022 and students in grades 3-12, staff and parents of children in grades K-12 participated.
In order to focus the data for presentation to the school board, Superintendent Beth Cobb and Erin Maguire, co-director of student support services, chose to highlight sense of belonging and sense of academic rigor as the two themes, though the overall data is much more vast.
“There's a huge amount of data, which is overwhelming. …We feel like we're just kind of scratching at the surface with this data,” Cobb said to the school board during a Sept. 20 meeting.
Cobb and Maguire wanted to present the partial data to the school board to show answers the information can provide to possible questions about the school district. All they need from the school board is a list of questions to focus on.
The Reporter has paraphrased the following school board questions:
Is there a way to collect all of the questions related to academic rigor and the perception of academic challenge?
How does a person’s socioeconomic status affect their comfortability with approaching the school administration and their overall sense of belonging and perception of academic rigor?
What were the biases in the data gathering, was it self selected or did you have to complete the survey. Did the participants have time to fill it out?
How many families participated in the survey?
What is causing the disconnect between mutual respect between families and teachers?
What percent of the participants believe that their school fosters a culture of shared vision, respect and effective communication?
What percentage of participants started and completed the survey, what is the abandonment rate?
Understanding why staff report a very low finding of respect from their students?
What percent of the district feels happy and proud?
In the coming months, Cobb and Maguire will use the data to find answers to these questions. This doesn’t mean change is on hold until the data is completely analyzed. EWSD principals have all received the YouthTruth data and are already making changes.
“You're seeing sort of a brand new data set and how changes will happen over the year based on it,” Maguire said. “I'm already seeing a data set that's making active changes in the behavior of the system, and people in the system.”
The decision to employ the YouthTruth survey was made after the school district waited for the Vermont Agency of Education to deliver a promised climate survey. While the district waited, they participated in an equity survey included in the back of a book they were reading at the time.
The district continued to use this equity survey for two years before they decided to stop waiting for a state-made climate survey and research on their own. Of all the options they looked into, the district found YouthTruth to be the most promising.
The non-profit company allows the district to tailor questions to match the communication needs of different grade levels and the final dataset is presented alongside national averages for context.
“It was the best of a bunch that we looked at,” Cobb said.
EWSD students participated in the survey last spring and this is the first year the YouthTruth data has been available. The district plans to use the survey this coming spring to see how the results change over time before they decide if this is the right survey for the district’s needs.
“We will do this for a couple of years and we'll see how it goes,” Cobb said. “You always get better the second year you do a survey.”
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting packet here.
