EWSD — The Essex Westford School District board will decide Feb. 21 if they should mail ballots to all active registered voters for the upcoming budget vote. Should the board vote yes, this will be the third year in the row they’ve utilized mail-in ballots.
Under Vermont State statute, EWSD must receive approval from all three municipal boards — Essex Selectboard, Essex Junction City Council and Westford Selectboard — to be able to vote on whether or not they will be mailing ballots.
“One of the silver linings of COVID and having to do mailed ballots is we realized it dramatically increased participation and it gives people in our community an opportunity to weigh in on a pretty significant question, a $90 million question,” school board member Brendan Kinney said.
Should any one municipality vote ‘nay,’ the EWSD school board would not be able to vote on mailing any ballots.
This past week, all three municipal boards unanimously approved the district’s request with varying degrees of discussion.
Municipal board considerations began Feb. 6 with the Essex Selectboard who recently voted against mailing Town of Essex ballots to all active registered voters due to cost.
In regard to the school ballots, Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury was concerned if and how the town clerk would be affected by the extra work, as well as the cost of mailing the ballots to all active registered voters.
Town Manager Greg Duggan clarified he had spoken with Town Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill about the additional workload and explained the district will be paying for the extra labor and using an external resource to stuff the ballots.
“I have a question for the [school] board: why do you want to do this?” Hill-Fleury asked.
Kinney was present at the meeting and able to answer questions about the school board’s decision, explaining that the board has budgeted for this decision and
Is interested in more voter participation.
“The fact of the matter is it dramatically improves the participation of voters,“ Kinney said. “The school budget is significant. It's a big decision for the community, and so we wanted to maintain that practice, especially since we've budgeted for it.”
Hill-Fleury and Selectboard clerk Ethan Lawrence were still concerned about the cost.
“We’re facing one of the largest tax increases in history, and the school board’s increase isn’t that far behind,” Lawrence said.
While the Town is seeing significant increases, the current proposed EWSD budget is projecting a tax rate decrease. It doesn’t make sense to compare the two budgets, which receive much different sources of funding.
Duggan raised his hand to reiterate what was included in the staff memo each selectboard member had in their packet.
“This is a request from the school district. It's typically something that they would do; it's their decision, it's their budget,” Duggan said. “Our staff can handle it. It's not going to be a cost for us and I think it's worth listening to the school district and being a good partner.”
The Selectboard voted unanimously to approve the district’s request after Duggan’s comment.
The Essex Junction City Council, which voted to mail its ballots to all active registered voters, placed the school district’s request in the consent agenda section of their agenda. The consent agenda is the section for items to be approved without discussion.
The City Council voted unanimously to support EWSD’s request.
The Westford Selectboard alloted five minutes of their agenda to discussing the district’s request and voted unanimously to approve it.
At the district’s Feb. 7 meeting, School Board Vice Chair Scott Brown asked the board if anyone had any reservations about the vote to mail ballots to all active registered voters, which will take place at their next meeting Feb. 21.
No concerns were raised.
