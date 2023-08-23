ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — EWSD welcomes all parents and caregivers to attend a presentation on cyberbullying and suicide prevention, Tuesday Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in the EHS auditorium.
The presentation will be given by John Halligan, a national speaker on cyberbullying and suicide prevention, whose son died by suicide after being bullied at school and online.
Halligan has spoken with EWSD parents and caregivers in past years, discussing the lessons his family learned too late on how to deal with bullying, cyberbullying and teen depression.
