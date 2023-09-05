ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — The 2023-24 EWSD school year begins with new start times and a new transportation director — both changes that will affect school bussing.
Hunter Eddy became the district’s new transportation director in late June, following the departure of Jamie Smith. Eddy comes to EWSD with nine years of experience with Green Mountain Transit, where he was driver before becoming the company’s training supervisor and chief safety officer.
Eddy said he has a good understanding of what it’s like to be the person getting dozens of kids to school because of his time spent as a bus driver for the South Burlington School District.
Brian Donahue, EWSD’s chief operating officer, said Eddy has brought a student-centric mindset to the role. said
“It was kind of eye opening, working for South Burlington.[I was] really a part of the beginning of the day for those students, and what it was like on that drive and that bus,” Eddy said.
The 2022-23 school year was a difficult one for the district in regard to school transportation, because it, like many others across the country, was experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. Routes were canceled, causing challenges for families.
In response to last year's issues, the district has changed its start and stop times, and lowered the number of routes from 23 to 17, which will be covered by 17 drivers.
A one to one ratio of routes to drivers is not ideal, given the inevitability of sick days and other reasons for absence, but Donahue said it’s the reality the district finds itself with.
The distinct wants to work through the first few weeks of the school year and get used to the new system, while understanding flu season and other issues will cause employee absences.
“I think it would be silly to suggest that they're not going to happen,” Donahue said.
Unfortunately, the lack of drivers is not as easily fixed as just hiring more drivers. To drive a school bus, a person needs to go through training and testing to receive a commercial driver’s license, before receiving more training and testing for school-employee-specific needs.
For an individual trying to make money, it makes more financial sense to use their newly acquired commercial driver’s license for driving jobs that offer longer hours and require fewer background checks.
In Vermont, the testing required to be a school bus driver has become difficult to schedule as the Department of Transportation responds to the catastrophic effects of the July flooding.
“We don't have a perspective that ‘we're just waiting for the silver bullet and we'll be able to get all the drivers we need.’ It just isn't happening,” Donahue said.
Instead of waiting for a surprise influx of bus drivers, the district is working to retain who they have.
One change that will improve the role is doubling the routes. For example, the bus driver who covers the Essex Elementary and Founders route will go on a second route immediately after for the middle school that now starts 55 minutes later.
Doubling routes increases the shifts of the drivers from four hours to six hours, and decreases the amount of time students spend on the bus, which improves student behavior.
Before his departure from EWSD, former transportation director Jamie Smith said student behavior was one of the primary stressors faced by bus drivers.
