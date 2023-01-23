EWSD — Today begins the first-annual EWSD Operations Appreciation Week. EWSD schools, students, and communities recognize the ongoing hard work of EWSD Operations Coworkers and the effort it takes to accomplish this and EWSD celebrates them.
For that, EWSD is immensely grateful to everyone in the EWSD Operations including Child Nutrition, Transportation & Crossing Guards, Facilities & Safety, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources and Technology Support teams. Get to know some of the EWSD Operations staff:http://bit.ly/3XrwVPC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.