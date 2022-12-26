ewsd multicultural event
KATE VANNI Staff Writer

EWSD — During the December Multilingual Family Event, hosted by the EWSD Multilingual Program and Spectrum, EWSD families shared potluck food and enjoyed live performances which included several Nepali dances and drumming from the Green Mountain Korean Culture School. Watch here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teVhlgUqYOg

