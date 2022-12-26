EWSD — During the December Multilingual Family Event, hosted by the EWSD Multilingual Program and Spectrum, EWSD families shared potluck food and enjoyed live performances which included several Nepali dances and drumming from the Green Mountain Korean Culture School. Watch here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teVhlgUqYOg
EWSD families shared potluck food and enjoyed live performances at the December Multilingual Family Event
