EWSD — The Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Saint Michael’s College Magazine asked local educators if Higher Education can save education.
Some members of the EWSD teaching community had their answers featured.
Former EWSD teacher, Annie O'Shauhnessy, discusses Holistic Restorative Education; Student teacher at EHS, Grace Erholtz, is photographed as she works with EHS students; Westford teachers, Callie Goss and Makayla Foster, discuss how their experiences impact their teaching styles; and Paraeducator at Summit Street, Hannah Bishop, talks about her career path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.